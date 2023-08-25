Volleyball: Maidens find the going tough in Lufkin tourney pool play

LUFKIN – Despite going 0-3 in poll play of the Lufkin Tournament, the Jacksonville High School volleyball team did receive some noteworthy efforts from several team members.
Jacksonville’s losses were to Mineola (17-25, 25-17, 11-15), Palestine-Westwood (15-25, 17-25) and Oakwood (23-25, 13-25).
Trunijah Butler accounted for 21 kills, two aces, four blocks and 19 digs while Devonny Ray pounded down 19 kills, two blocks, and four digs.
Sa’Kyia Anderson pitched in 18 kills and six digs with Alyssa Williams finished with 10 kills, two blocks and three digs.
Audrey Parsons chipped in 13 kills and three digs, Kelcie Dominy had 13 kills, two blocks and 23 digs, Chesney Speaker came up with a pair of aces, seven digs and 52 assists, Andrea Hernandez added an ace, seven digs and 50 assists and Brilyn Bateman tallied 1 ace, two kills and 48 assists.
