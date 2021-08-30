Volleyball: Maidens go 3-3 in Athens Tournament

ATHENS — Jacksonville won three out of six matches to finish in second place in the Bronze Bracket of the Athens Tournament on Saturday.
The Maidens (10-11) will have a chance to get back to .500 with a win over Athens on Tuesday night at the John Alexander Gymnasium. The varsity match should get under way around 6:30 p.m.
The Maidens' win came over the Athens junior varsity, 2-0, Cayuga junior varsity, 2-0, and over Athens, 2-0.
Elkhart, Neches and Terrell all logged 2-0 wins over Jacksonville.
Noteworthy performances were delivered by Tacarra Foremen (7 kills, 6 blocks, 1 ace, 6 digs), Jazmyne White (7 kills, 5 blocks), Kristen Gonzalez (7 kills, 44 digs) and Brooke Hornbuckle (7 kills, 3 aces, 4 blocks and 6 digs).
Meanwhile Chesni Speaker had 23 assists and six digs while Andrea Hernandez added 13 assists and four digs.
Claire Gill totaled 15 digs and an ace, with Kaniah Anderson contributing four kills, three aces and a pair of digs.
Also playing well on defense was Landry Harmel (8 digs, 2 aces) and Kelcie Dominy (7 digs, 5 kills).
