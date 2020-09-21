VOLLEYBALL: Maidens outlast Palestine for first win

In a marathon match, Jacksonville finished strong to stop Palestine, 3-2, on Friday afternoon at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The win was Jacksonville's first of the season, which opened early last week.
The Maidens won the opening set, 25-23, but the Ladycats claimed the second and third sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-18.
Jacksonville rallied to even things up at two games each with a 25-21 victory in Game 4.
In the final and decisive set, the Maidens forged out a 15-8 win to earn the “W” for the match.
On Saturday, Corsicana's Lady Tigers came into Alexander Gymnasium and prevailed over the Maidens 3-1 (25-16, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19).
Jacksonville will take a 1-2 worksheet to Tyler on Tuesday where they will take on T. K. Gorman. The freshmen will get things started at 4:30 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity squads.
