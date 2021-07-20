Volleyball: Maidens scheduled to return to the court Aug. 2

The start of high school volleyball season is right around the corner, a sure sign that fall is on the way.
The Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens will open fall camp on Monday, Aug. 2
Returning as head coach of the Fightin' Maiden spikers is Corrie Snider.
Snider will have a pair of new assistant coaches this season in Kassie Jones and Cheyenne Gideon.
After a Play Day at Lufkin on Aug. 6 and another Play Day (location to be announced) the following day, the Maidens will open the regular season at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 when a trek to Marshall is on tap.
The Maiden varsity will play in three tournament this season: at Palestine, Aug. 12-14; Eustace, Aug. 19-21 and Athens, Aug. 26-28.
Jacksonville will host its first match on Aug. 27 versus Frankston. That will start a four-match home stand, against Athens (Aug. 31), Chapel Hill (Sep. 3) and the Longview Chargers (Sep. 10).
District play will commence on Sep. 34 when the Maidens welcome the Lufkin Lady Pack to town.
Senior night is scheduled for Sep. 22, prior to a match against Nacogdoches.
The Maidens' other district rivals include Huntsville Tyler High and Whitehouse.
