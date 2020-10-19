Volleyball: Maidens tripped up by Ladycats

Height is a critical element in volleyball and Whitehouse's height advantage helped the Ladycats defeat Jacksonville 3-0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-13) on Friday afternoon at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Ladycats, who are now 2-0 in conference play, featured a pair of long-armed middle blockers that made it difficult for the Maidens to get the ball past, as well as skilled outside hitters, that peppered the Jacksonville side with spikes all afternoon.
The Maidens, 0-3 in district play, started off strong in the third set and lead 2-0 early, following an Angie Romero kill and a ace by Kaniah Anderson.
The Ladycats followed with a 7-1 run, but the Maidens continued to work hard and got to within a point after a spike by Ashley Freeney.
A similar situation unfolded with Whitehouse up by two when Anderson delivered a cross court kill that cut the Ladycat lead to 12-11.
Whitehouse got back on track to close the set out on a 13-2 to win the match.
Romero, Tacarra Foreman and Kristin Gonzalez had two kills each for Jacksonville.
The Maidens will hit the road on Tuesday for a match against Tyler High.
