All volleyball matches that were scheduled to be played on Saturday at John Alexander Gymnasium between Jacksonville and Lufkin have been canceled.
Volleyball matches between Jacksonville and Lufkin canceled
- By Jay Neal sports@jacksonvilleprogress
