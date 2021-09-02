Volleyball: No. 1-ranked White Oak defeats Bullard in 3

WHITE OAK — White Oak, ranked No. 1 in the state in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A poll, improved to 20-1 on Tuesday night by beating the visiting Lady Panthers from Bullard, 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-18).
Offensive leaders for the Lady Panthers were Emily Bochow (7 kills) and Olivia Anderson (6 kills). Anderson also came up with five digs.
Grace O'Bannon amassed 14 digs and Libby Luscombe added 12.
Leading her team in assists was Callie Bailey with 13. She also had four digs.
Bullard will not be playing in the Whitehouse Tournament (Thur.-Sat.), as was originally scheduled. The Lady Panthers' next match will come Tuesday at Edgewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.