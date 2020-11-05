Volleyball Roundup: Brook Hill wins tough warm-up match; Bullard bows out of playoffs

Brook Hill 3, Ovilla Christian 1: OVILLA — Brook Hill topped Ovilla Christian, the back-to-back and defending TAPPS Class 2A state champions 3-1 on Tuesday in Ovilla. Brook Hill jumped out to a 2-0 lead, winning the first two games, 25-23, 25-17, before the Lady Eagles captured Game 3, 23-25. The Lady Guard rebounded by winning the fourth set, 25-23, to take the match. Belle Reed led Brook Hill with 21 kills and 19 digs, while Kensi Holley added eight kills, one ace, 15 digs and one block. Anna Hardee racked up 46 assists, seven digs, one ace and one block. Mary Elizabeth Roberts pitched in nine kills, one ace and eight digs. Brook Hill has a first-round bye in the TAPPS state playoffs and will open post season play early next week against an opponent to be determined.
Farmersville 3, Bullard 1: WILLS POINT — Bullard didn't have any answers on how to stop No. 5-ranked Farmersville on Tuesday evening when the two schools collided in a Class 4A, Region II Area match at Wills Point High School. Farmersville (25-2) advanced to the regional quarterfinal round by knocking off the Lady Panthers 3-1. Kelli Richmond contributed 13 kills and 13 digs for the Lady Panthers, Libby Eitel had 24 assists and 15 digs and Elizabeth Connor drove down 10 spikes to accompany her 10 digs. Bullard ends the year with a 20-6 record.
