Volleyball Roundup: Bullard claims 2 wins

Bullard 3, Canton 0; Bullard 3, Leches 0: CANTON — Bullard went 2-0 on opening night on Tuesday in Canton where the Lady Panthers beat the Eagleettes 25-10, 25-13, 25-15 and Neches 25-19, 25-21, 25-18. In the two matches, Kelli Richmond had 21 kills and 19 digs for the winners. Olivia Anderson tossed in 20 spikes and had nine digs while Emily Bochow came up with 11 kills and 10 blocks. Bullard will host Rusk (0-1) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Middle School.
Tatum 3, Rusk 1: TATUM — Rusk fell victim to Tatum in what was a battle of Lady Eagles. The final score in the four-set match was 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 16-25. No other details on this match were available. Rusk will journey to Palestine Westwood on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. affair. Rusk will trek to Palestine Westwood on Thursday. The varsity match should start around 6:30 p.m.
