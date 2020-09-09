Volleyball Roundup: Bullard coasts past SH in loop opener

Bullard 3, Spring Hill 0: BULLARD — Bullard's Lady Panthers cruised past Spring Hill 3-0 on Tuesday night in Bullard. The No. 12-ranked Bullard girls moved to 9-1, 1-0 in District 16-4A, with the victory. Bullard will visit Henderson at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Elysian Fields 3, Troup 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Troup journeyed to Elysian Fields seeking to bring home a win in its conference lid lifter. EF had other ideas as the Lady Jackets downed the Lady Tigers, 3-0. Troup (2-7, 0-1) will travel to West Rusk for a 4 p.m. match on Friday as district play continues for both clubs.
Tatum 3, Rusk 1: RUSK — Tatum defeated Rusk for the second time this season on Tuesday evening at Rusk's Eagle Coliseum where the visiting flock of Lady Eagles blanked the hometown Lady Eagles by a 3-1 score. Next up for Rusk is a 12 p.m. match on Saturday at Winona.
