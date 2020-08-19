Volleyball Roundup: Bullard stops Carthage, 3-1; Troup starts off slow

Bullard 3, Carthage 1: BULLARD — What a difference a year makes. Last season Carthage ended Bullard's season after winning a regional semi-final match over the Lady Panthers. On Tuesday night at the Bullard Middle School Gymnasium, it was all Lady Panthers, as Bullard handed the Lady Bulldogs a 3-1 loss. Game scores were 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17. Kelli Richmond supplied Bullard with 19 kills, 10 digs and two assists while Emily Bochow pitched in 11 kills, four blocks and five aces. Olivia Anderson added eight kills, 10 digs and three assists. Bullard (4-0) will travel to Brownsboro on Friday.
Chapel Hill 3, Troup 1: TROUP — Chapel Hill topped Troup 3-1 (25-22, 26-28, 25-23, 25-16) at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday evening. Jessie Minnix collected six kills for Troup, Tara Wells also had six spikes to go along with 5 digs. Meanwhile Avery Thibodeaux came up with six digs and Sarah Neel finished with five assists. In the second half of the dual match Troup lost 3-0 (20-25, 8-25, 5-25) to Gilmer's Lady Buckeyes. Pacing the Lady Tiger effort was Bailey Blanton (7 kills, 8 digs). Minnix added three spikes and had a couple of blocks. Wells had a team-high seven assists and Thibodeaux accounted for seven digs. Troup will entertain Rusk on Friday.
