Volleyball Roundup: JHS loses to Timpson; Bullard eases past Cumberland

Timpson 3, Jacksonville 1: TIMPSON — Jacksonville lost its final non-district match on Tuesday when Timpson handed the Maidens a 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17) defeat in Timpson. Tacarra Foreman came up with nine kills and nine blocks to lead the Maidens, who host Lufkin at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the district opener. Jazmyne White collected four kills and two blocks while Chesni Speaker had three kills, two blocks, 24 assists and six digs. Meagan Holliday added four kills, an ace and four digs. Other leaders for Jacksonville included Kaniah Anderson (3 kills, 1 block), Kylee Carroll (3 kills, 1 dig), Kristen Gonzalez (2 aces, 17 digs), Brooke Hornbuckle (2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs) and Landry Harmel (6 digs).
Bullard 3, Cumberland Academy 0: TYLER — Olivia Anderson swatted down 13 kills to compliment her four digs as Bullard moved to 18-8, 4-0 by ripping Cumberland Academy 3-0 (25-20, 25-2, 25-12) on Tuesday night on the Lady Kinights' home court. Other statistical leaders for the Lady Panthers included Emily Bochow (4 kills, 4 assists), Taylor Clark (19 assists), Callie Bailey (13 digs) and Grace O'Bannon (7 digs, 2 aces). The Lady Panthers have an open date on Friday and will return to the court at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday by hosting Lindale.
McKinney Christian 3, Brook Hill 0: McKINNEY — Brook Hill suffered its first district loss on Tuesday When the Lady Mustangs of McKinney Christian handed the Lady Guard a 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-15) setback. Belle Reed had nine kills and 10 digs for the Lady Guard, who are scheduled to host Dallas Christian at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Molle McCurley added two kills, a block and eight digs, while Ella Hardee came up with two spikes and 12 digs. Gracie Dawson tossed in three kills and five digs, Bethany Durrett supplied eight digs and Caley Fitzgerald tallied six digs.
Brownsboro 3, Rusk 0 :BROWNSBORO — Rusk lost 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-18) to the Bearettes of Brownsboro on Tuesday night in what was the Lady Eagles' last non-district match. Brownsboro improved to 16-5, while Rusk saw its record drop to 13-13. The Lady Eagles will travel to Carthage for a 4:30 p.m. match on Friday.
