Volleyball Roundup: JHS, Troup and Rusk notch wins

Jacksonville 3, T. K. Gorman 0: TYLER — Jacksonville got a total team effort in shutting out T.K. Gorman 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-21) on Tuesday night in Tyler. Tacarra Foreman had 6 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assists and a dig, Meagan Holliday added 4 kills and 4 blocks while Ladasia Holman netted five kills and two blocks. Other players of impact for the Maidens were La'Adriyah Roland (3 kills, 1 block), Ashley Freeney (21 assists, 3 kills, 5 digs), Kristen Gonzalez (1 kill, 7 digs) and Angie Romero (5 digs, 1 assist). Jacksonville (3-2) will open district play at 4:30 p.m. Friday by entertaining Marshall.
Troup 3, Arp 1: TROUP — Troup had little difficulty in evening its conference record at 2-2 on Tuesday evening after stopping rival Arp 3-1. Game scores were 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, 25-16. Freshman Bailey Blanton sparked the Lady Tigers by amassing 23 kills, 2 aces, 3 assists and 5 digs. Sam Eastman swatted down 19 kills and came up with 9 digs while Avery Thibodeaux had a team-high 21 digs and an ace. Jessie Minnix tossed in 4 kills, 3 digs and an ace.
Rusk 3, Jasper 0: JASPER — Rusk traveled to Jasper for its district opener on Tuesday, and the Lady Eagles were able to return home with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-20) decision over the Lady Bulldogs. No other information from this match was available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.