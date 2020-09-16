VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Eagles stop Maidens

Rusk 3, Jacksonville 0: RUSK — Rusk saddled the visiting Jacksonville Maidens with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-7) defeat Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum. Rusk improved to 6-7 with the win. The match was Jacksonville's season opener. Tuesday was the day Class 6A and 5A schools could play under the University Interscholastic League COVID-19 guidelines. At 4:30 p.m. Friday the Lady Eagles will entertain Marshall. Jacksonville has home matches scheduled with Palestine and Winona, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Bullard 3, Chapel Hill 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL — The No. 6-ranked (Class 4A) Bullard Lady Panthers smoked Chapel Hill 3-0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-18) on the Lady Bulldogs' home court Tuesday night. The win moved Bullard to 11-0 overall and 3-0 in District 16-4A. Bullard was propelled by Kelli Richmond (11 kills), Emily Bochow (6 kills) and Libby Eitel (18 assists).
