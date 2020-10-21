Volleyball Roundup: Tyler High downs JHS; Troup wins over Waskom

Tyler High 3, Jacksonville 0: TYLER — Tyler made quick work of Jacksonville, winning the District 16-5A match, 3-0 on Tuesday night on the Lady Lions' home court. Game scores were 25-13, 25-16, 25-20. Jacksonville (0-5 in district) will entertain Nacogdoches on Friday. The varsity match is scheduled to get under way at 4:30 p.m.
Troup 3, Waskom 1: TROUP — Bailey Blanton collected 13 kills, four assists, three blocks, and three digs and Sam Eastman added 14 kills, an ace, an assist and three digs to help send Troup to a 3-1 triumph over Waskom on Tuesday evening at Tiger Gymnasium. Other players of impact for the Lady Tigers were Tara Wells (6 kills, 1 ace, 25 assists, 3 digs), Karsyn Williamson (10 digs, 1 assist, 2 aces), and Jessie Minnix (5 kills, 1 dig). The Lady Tigers will host Jefferson at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the final home match of the season. Troup defeated the Lady Bulldogs 3-0 in Jefferson late last month.
Center 3, Rusk 0: RUSK — Rusk's Lady Eagles closed the book on the regular season Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum where Center upset the home team, 3-0 (25-25-7, 25-8, 25-14). Rusk (12-11, 5-3) is the second place team out of its district, trailing only Carthage.
