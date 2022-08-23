Volleyball: Rusk debuts in Class 4A TGCA poll

RUSK - Owning an 11-6 record after going 4-2 in the Eustace Tournament over the weekend, the Rusk Lady Eagle volleyball team checked in at No. 18 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll, which was released Tuesday morning.
The top three teams in Class 4A are Celina (15-0), Farmersville (19-1) and Pleasanton (15-1).
The Lady Eagles will host Troup (13-4) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eagle Coliseum. Troup knocked off Kilgore to win first place in the West Rusk Tournament on Saturday.
