RUSK - Rusk made short work of visiting Palestine on Friday afternoon by defeating the Ladycats 3-0.
Rusk (21-17, 5-4) leap frogged the Ladycats in the District 18-4A standings and moved into third place, while Palestine (12-21, 4-5) fell to fourth.
Rusk closes out the regular season by hosting Jacksonville (2-7 in district) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. With a victory, the Lady Eagles, who have won four of their last five matches, can assure itself of third place.
