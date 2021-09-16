Volleyball: Rusk outlasts Lady Dragons, 3-2; Johnson gets 16 kills

RUSK — With the start of district play a little over a week away, the Rusk Lady Eagles entertained Nacogdoches on Tuesday night and the Lady Eagles and the Lady Dragons battled back-and-forth for five sets, with Rusk coming out on top, 3-2.
Game scores were 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 24-26 and 15-5.
After a trek to Brownsboro on Tuesday night, the Rusk girls will commence district play in Carthage on Sept. 24. The Lady Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 6 in the state and are 23-4.
Rusk improved to 13-12 with the win over Nacogdoches, with Kaycee Johnson paving the way to victory with 16 kills and eight blocks.
Faith Long had a 10-assist night to go along with six kills and Kara Wofford tossed in five kills and five blocks, giving Rusk an outstanding night from the front row.
Hadley Kelly accounted fort five spikes and five digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.