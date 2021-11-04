Volleyball: Rusk to meet Burnet in Class 4A Area match on Thur.

BRYAN — Rusk's Lady Eagles will face Burnet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bryan High School Gymnasium in a Class 4A, Region III Area match.

Rusk (22-17) beat Waco Robinson, 3-1, in a bi-district match earlier this week while the Lady Dawgs were blanking Manor-New Tech, 3-0, in their bi-district tilt.

The Lady Eagles are the third place team out of District 17-4A.

Burnet (22-18) is the District 19-4A champion.

The Rusk-Burnet winner will advance to take on either Giddings or Madisonville in the regional quarterfinal round early next week.

 

