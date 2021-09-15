Volleyball: Speaker picks up double-double in JHS's loss to Center

Jacksonville's Chesnie Speaker, pictured above, had a double-double (11 assists, 10 digs) in the Maidens' 3-0 loss to Center on Tuesday night in Jacksonville.

The Center Lady Riders and the Jacksonville Maidens played three competitive sets on Tuesday evening at the John Alexander Gymnasium where the visitors defeated the home team 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 26-24).

Chelsea Speaker garnered a double-double (11 assists, 10 digs) — she also had a kill — for the Maidens.

Tacarra Foreman led Jacksonville with seven kills, an ace, a block and two digs while Maegan Holliday added four kills, three aces and a pair of digs.

Brooke Hornbuckle powered down three spikes to compliment her four aces and three digs.

Other noteworthy efforts were turned in by Kristen Gonzalez (2 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs), Kaniah Anderson (2 kills, an ace, 2 digs), Clara Guillen (2 assists, 3 digs) and Claire Gill (8 digs).

Jacksonville (10-15) will continue non-conference play by traveling to Winona on Friday.

SUB-VARSITY — JV: Jacksonville 2, Center 0 (25-9, 25-7). FRESHMEN: Jacksonville 2, Center 0 (25-16, 25-13).

 

