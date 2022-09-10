Volleyball: State-ranked Bullard powers past Troup 3-0

TROUP - State-ranked Bullard came into Troup's Tiger Gymnasium on Friday afternoon and polished off the Lady Tigers 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-23).
The Lady Panthers, who are ranked No. 11 in the latest TGCA Class 4A poll, improved to 23-6 with the triumph. Troup slipped to 17-10.
Bailey Blanton has 12 kills for Troup, Chloie Haugeberg tossed in five and Ashja Franklin forged out four spikes.
Assist leaders for Troup included Tara Wells (13 and Qhenja Jordan (11).
Jordan also had a team-high two aces.
Dig leaders for the home team were Karsyn Williamson (16) and Wells (7).
