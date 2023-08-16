Volleyball: Troup cools off All Saints Episcopal

TROUP – All Saints Episcopal came into Tuesday’s match against Troup having won the championship of the Overton Tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Tigers made short work of the Lady Trojans, winning 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-15).
Bailey Blanton had eight kills, four aces, 11 digs and three assists to fuel the Troup win.
Qhenja Jordan gave a strong effort by driving down seven kills to go along with 14 assists and Emory Cover added four kills, three blocks and nine digs.
Troup received six digs, two blocks and three assists from Chloie Haugeburg and 11 assists and a pair of aces from Chayne Graves.
Meanwhile, Payton Wells collected seven digs and ZaQuiah Jordan delivered four aces.
Troup will take a 7-4 record into the Brownsboro Tournament, which will be played on Thursday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.