Volleyball: Troup opens Edgewood Tournament on an unpleasant note

EDGEWOOD — The Lady Tigers from Troup found the going difficult on the first day of the Edgewood Tournament on Thursday.
Troup suffered a 2-0 (14-25, 21-25) loss to Edgewood and fell 2-1(20-25, 25-13, 3-15) to Wills Point.
In the Edgewood match Bailey Blanton had four kills, three aces and a block.
Jessie Minnix tossed in three kills and Chloie Haugeberg picked up a couple of aces to go along with eight assists.
Karsyn Williamson and Emory Cover had three digs apiece and Tara Wells finished with three assists.
Blanton also led the Lady Tiger attack in the Wills Point match by driving down eight kills and tallying eight assists and two blocks.
Minnix furnished three spikes and seven assists.
Wells added four kills and Jaycee Eastman chipped in three.
Defensively Haugeberg and Wells each contributed six digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.