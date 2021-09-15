Volleyball: Troup overwhelms Garrison, 3-0

TROUP — The Lady Tigers of Troup took a break from conference play on Tuesday night when they played host to Garrison.
Troup made short work of the Lady Bulldogs by winning in straight sets, 25-9, 25-6 and 25-9.
Bailey Blanton just missed a double-double as she slammed down eight kills and had 10 assists.
Chloie Haugeberg tossed in seven kills, an ace and two digs while Jaycee Eastman tallied six kills.
The assist leader for Troup was Tara Wells with a dozen.
Sarah Neel had the hot hand from the service line by collecting four aces.
Leading the Lady Tigers in digs was Karsyn Williamson with four.
Troup (11-14) has an open date Friday and will open district play by hosting Arp at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
