Volleyball: Troup takes fourth place in Silver Bracket of Tyler tourney

Jaycee Eastman(10) of Troup goes up for a block during a match against Mount Pleasant in the Tyler Tournament on Saturday at Tyler High School. Troup prevailed, 2-0.

 Progress photo by Alan Luce

TYLER - The Troup High School volleyball squad ended play in the Tyler Tournament on Saturday by coming in fourth place in the Silver Bracket.

On the final day of the tournament, Troup logged a 2-1 triumph over Mount Pleasant and fell to Bullard and Marshall by 2-0 margins.

The Lady Tigers are now 6-4 on the year.

Bullard 2, Troup 0

Kills-Qhenja Jordan (3), Bailey Blanton (2), Ashja Franklin (2)

Assists-Jordan (3), Tara Wells (3)

Digs-Payton Wells (7), Karsyn Williamson (7)

Troup 2, Mount Pleasant 0

Kills-Blanton (10), Chloie Haugeberg (4), Emory Cover (4)

Assists-T. Wells (11), Jordan (10)

Aces-Cover(2)

Digs-Blanton (11), Williamson (9)

Marshall 2, Troup 0

Kills-Blanton (7), Cover (4)

Assists-T. Wells (9), Jordan (8)

Digs-Blanton (12), Williamson (7)

Blocks-Cover (1)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you