TYLER - The Troup High School volleyball squad ended play in the Tyler Tournament on Saturday by coming in fourth place in the Silver Bracket.
On the final day of the tournament, Troup logged a 2-1 triumph over Mount Pleasant and fell to Bullard and Marshall by 2-0 margins.
The Lady Tigers are now 6-4 on the year.
Bullard 2, Troup 0
Kills-Qhenja Jordan (3), Bailey Blanton (2), Ashja Franklin (2)
Assists-Jordan (3), Tara Wells (3)
Digs-Payton Wells (7), Karsyn Williamson (7)
Troup 2, Mount Pleasant 0
Kills-Blanton (10), Chloie Haugeberg (4), Emory Cover (4)
Assists-T. Wells (11), Jordan (10)
Aces-Cover(2)
Digs-Blanton (11), Williamson (9)
Marshall 2, Troup 0
Kills-Blanton (7), Cover (4)
Assists-T. Wells (9), Jordan (8)
Digs-Blanton (12), Williamson (7)
Blocks-Cover (1)
