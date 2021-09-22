Volleyball: Troup trounces Arp for first district win

ARP — Troup logged its first conference win on Tuesday night by shutting out Arp 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-13) on the road.
Troup (12-14, 1-2) will be back in action at 10 a.m (varsity only) on Saturday when Waskom is scheduled to come to town.
Bailey Blanton and Chloie Haugeberg had seven kills each to pace the Troup attack.
Blanton added 10 assists, two aces, and five digs while Haugeberg chipped in one assist, one ace and four digs.
Jessie Minnix and Tara Wells were heavily involved in the Troup offense, and each tallied five kills on the night.
Minnix pitched in a team-high six aces and a dig, while Wells amassed 10 assists, three aces and four digs.
Karsyn Williamson picked up a double-double (20 assists, 13 digs) to compliment her 2 aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.