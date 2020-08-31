VOLLEYBALL: Undefeated Bullard now among top 10 in state

Bullard's Lady Panther volleyball squad is 8-0 on the year, and in this week's Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 4A poll, the Lady Panthers cracked the top 10 for the first time this season.
The Lady Panthers are ranked No. 8 in the state in the latest Class 4A poll.
The top five schools in Class 4A are: Needville (12-O), Lindsay (10-0), China Spring (10-0), Decatur (9-0) and Stephenville (13-1).
The Bullard ladies have an open date on Tuesday, but will welcome Paris to town at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
