Volleyball: Whitehouse sails past Maidens, 3-0

Playing in their next-to-last home match of the season on Friday afternoon at the John Alexander Gymnasium, the Jacksonville Maiden volleyball team was looking to upset Whitehouse.
The Ladycats, would have no part of that idea, however, as Whitehouse forged out a 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-17) win over the Maidens.
Jacksonville (0-7 in district) will visit Tyler High on Tuesday and will entertain Nacogdoches at 4:30 p.m. Friday in what will be Senior Night for the Maidens.
Whitehouse now owns a 14-14, 6-2 worksheet.
Top kill producers for Jacksonville were: Kaniah Anderson (5) and Ashley Freeney (3).
Jazmyne White, Tacarra Foreman and Maegan Holliday added two kills each.
Freeney had a 10-assist match and collected a dig while Foreman added a block.
Meanwhile, Holliday had a pair of aces, a block and nine digs.
Brooke Hornbuckle swatted down a kill to go along with a block and two digs and Chesni Speaker contributed an ace, six assists and three digs.
