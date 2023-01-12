Wade scores twice in Jacksonville's 4-1 win over Lady Pirates

LONGVIEW - Freshman Lauren Wade scored two goals to propel Jacksonville to a 4-1 victory over Pine Tree on opening day play in the Pine Tree Tournament on Thursday morning at Pirate Stadium.
Jacksonville, who has scored 14 goals in its first-four matches of the season, moved to 4-0 with the win.
Andrea Escareno, a senior, put the Maidens on the scoreboard first when she scored from 15-yards out, right side, with 28:35 to go in the first half. Escareno's shot was into a flag-straightening northwest wind.
"That is exactly what we wanted to do," Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown said. "We figured if we could get at least one goal going against the wind we would be ok because we would have the wind at our backs in the second half."
Escareno's boot turned out to be the only goal scored by either club in the first half.
Wade scored on a penalty kick, after a Lady Pirate tackled Evelyn Lara in the box, to put Jacksonville in front, 2-0, with 37:53 left to play.
Wade's goal put the Lady Pirates on the ropes early.
Wade wasn't finished, however. With 23:01 left, she drilled the ball into the back-right corner of the net from 20 yards out, which gave her team a commanding, 3-0, lead.
The lone Pine Tree (2-3) goal came when a Lady Pirate scored off of a deflection at the 15:40 mark of the second half.
The Maidens' final goal was courtesy of Victoria Villanueva and came with just over 11 minutes remaining in the match. Villanueva struck the ball from about 25 yards out.
Jacksonville had 10 shots on goal compared to Pine Tree's six.
Maiden keeper Emily Barrera earned the win in goal after making five saves.
Pine Tree goal keeper Rylie Waclawczyk collected eight saves for her team.
"I am pleased with the way that we have opened the season," McCown said. "I don't believe in playing a cupcake schedule. Our wins have been over quality opponents like Lufkin, Kilgore and Pine Tree."
