Wagstaff Classic: Brook Hill sinks Whitehouse, 55-35

TYLER — Brook Hill's Guard outscored Whitehouse 20-5 in the fourth frame to turn a close game into a blowout.
Brook Hill won by a final score of 55-35 on Tuesday in the 67th Wagstaff Classic.
The Guard held a 35-30 advantage after three quarters of play against the Class 5A Wildcats.
Herman Harder Conde dumped in 18 points to spearhead the Guard attack, followed by Grayson Murry with 14 and Brady Callens with eight.
Callens made three of Brook Hill's four shots from downtown.
Brook Hill will be back at Herrington Gymansium on Friday when they host Brownsboro. The varsity game is slated to get under way at 7:30 p.m., and will be preceded by the junior varsity fray at 5:30 p.m.
