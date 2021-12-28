WAGSTAFF CLASSIC: Jacksonville loses to Houston-area power

TYLER — Spring-Legacy School of Sports Science, with at least three Division I prospects on its roster, had little trouble in defeating Jacksonville on Monday, the opening day of the 67th Wagstaff Classic at Tyler junior College.
The final score was 76-51.
Up by 10, 37-27, at halftime, Legacy outpointed the Indians (14-4) 26-11 to secure the victory.
Vito High logged a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) for the Indians.
Karmelo Clayborne tossed in 11 points followed by Jermaine Taylor with five points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
At 5:45 p.m. Tuesday the Tribe will play Bullard (16-2) in the Wagstaff Classic.
