Walk off hit by Devillier gives Indians a win over Paris Chism

GRAND SALINE - A walk-off hit by Coen Devillier in the bottom of the seventh inning brought Thad Hoffpauir in to score from second base and gave Jacksonville a dramatic, 4-3, victory over Paris Chism on Saturday in the Grand Saline Tournament.
With the game tied, 3-3, following Chism's bat in the top of the seventh, Hoffpauir got things rolling for the Indians (3-4) when he reached base on an infield single.
Hoffpauir was in the process of stealing second base when Devillier delivered his game-winning blast.
Devillier went 3-3 to spark Jacksonville at the plate.
Other Indians to hit safely were Max Briley, Karsen Shoemaker, Hayden Thompson, Jerrod Dickerson and Ryan Walker.
Getting the pitching win for Jacksonville was Dakota Martinez, who entered the game with two outs in the sixth.
Jacksonville is scheduled to play in the Rusk Tournament beginning on Thursday.
