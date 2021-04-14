Walker fires a 1-hitter at Lions, Jacksonville wins 11-1

Freshman Ryan Walker pitched a complete game one-hitter and Jacksonville went on to drop the hammer on Tyler High, winning 15-1 on Tuesday night at Summers Norman Field.
Walker gave up one run, which was earned, struck out six, and walked three to earn the win for the Indians (10-14, 2-8).
Jacksonville used four multi-run innings to garner the win. The Tribe scored three times in the second, third and fourth frames and two in the sixth.
The Indians tagged three Lion hurlers for nine hits.
Peter Torres went 2-3 with an RBI, three stolen bases and two walks out of the lead-off position for Jacksonville.
Joshua Holcomb picked up two hits, including a double, in four official trips to the plate and knocked in three runs.
Other players of impact for the Indians included Hayden Thompson (1B, 2 RBI), Kasey Canady (1B, 2 RBI) and Jacarri Hamlett (1B, 1 RBI).
The Tribe's remaining hits, a pair of base hits, were produced by Cameron Fuller and Walker.
The Lions (7-16, 0-10) will entertain the Indians at 7 p.m. on Friday at Mike Carter Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.