Wallace, Fickey score 23 each to fuel Hornets' win over Alto

Mason Wallace and Ryan Fickey scored 23 points apiece on Wednesday and New Summerfield successfully opened District 21-2A play by getting past Alto, 67-62.

Tony Uribe tossed in 11 for head coach Hunter Lacy's Hornets.

After Alto raced out to a 21-17 lead after one period of play, New Summerfielde got on track and was able to take a 38-36 advantage into halftime.

The Hornets went in front by nine, 49-40, heading into the final period.

The Yellowjackets battled until the final horn and outscored the Hornets 22-18 in the fourth segment.

New Summerfield is slated to continue conference play by traveling to Mount Enterprise for a 1:15 p.m. tip off on Tuesday.

 

