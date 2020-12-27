Wallace, Fickey score 23 each to fuel Hornets' win over Alto

Mason Wallace and Ryan Fickey scored 23 points apiece on Wednesday and New Summerfield successfully opened District 21-2A play by getting past Alto, 67-62.
Tony Uribe tossed in 11 for head coach Hunter Lacy's Hornets.
After Alto raced out to a 21-17 lead after one period of play, New Summerfielde got on track and was able to take a 38-36 advantage into halftime.
The Hornets went in front by nine, 49-40, heading into the final period.
The Yellowjackets battled until the final horn and outscored the Hornets 22-18 in the fourth segment.
New Summerfield is slated to continue conference play by traveling to Mount Enterprise for a 1:15 p.m. tip off on Tuesday.
