Waskom eliminates Troup from post season play

LONGVIEW — Waskom cruised past Troup 56-20 in a Class 3A-II, Region II Area game that was played at Pine Tree Pirate Stadium in Longview on Friday.
The Wildcats (10-1) led 35-14 at halftime and never looked back.
With the Wildcats in front 28-0, the Tigers got on the board courtesy of a 20-yard touchdown dash by Kevin Pierce that came with about five minutes left in the first half.
Troup's remaining touchdown of the half came was a long pass reception.
Waskom continued to add to its lead in the final half, with Troup getting into the end zone by air with about five minutes to go in the third quarter, which turned out to be the Tigers' final points of the evening.
The Tigers end the year with an 8-3 record.
Waskom will advance to play Newton in the regional quarterfinal round late next week. Newton knocked off DeKalb 36-6 on Friday in Area action.
