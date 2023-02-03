Waskom gets past Tigers in Troup

TROUP - Diego Smith pumped in a game-high 21 points for Waskom and the Wildcats went on to down Troup, 62-46, at Tiger Gymnasium on Friday.
The leading scorers for Troup (16-13, 4-5) were Trae Davis (10), Carson Davenport (8), Bryce Wallum (8) and Jarett Castillo (5).
The Wildcats improved to 8-15, 4-5.
Waskom also prevailed in the junior varsity game, winning 43-41.
The Tigers are scheduled to entertain West Rusk at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Troup, West Rusk and Waskom are in a battle for the final two playoff spots in the district.
