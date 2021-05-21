Watson comes on strong in Alto's Game 1 win over Centerville

MADISONVILLE — If they handed out a Star of the Game award, Alto's Cody Watson would have been a cinch to win it going away.
Watson clubbed a three-run double in the pivotal fourth inning to propel the Yellowjackets to a 10-4 victory over Centerville in Game 1 of a best-of-3 Class 2A, Region III Quarterfinal that was played at Madisonville High School on Thursday evening.
Watson also pitch a complete game to earn the win on the mound. He didn't allow an earned run, gave up 10 hits (all singles), struck out five and walked two.
Walks played a significant role in the game as head coach Chris Moore's Yellowjackets were able to stay busy on the base paths after Alto received eight free passes from two Tiger pitchers.
Alto out did Centerville in getting runners in to score, with the Tigers stranding 11 runners compared to the Jackets leaving seven aboard.
The Jackets led 5-0 after batting in the top of the second.
Centerville came back to score three men in the bottom of the second to whittle the Alto lead to 5-3.
That's where things stood until Alto's four-run scoring outburst in the fourth.
Isaac Carter led off with a walk. With one out, Johnny Soto got aboard via a base on balls.
The Jackets loaded the bases after an infield error by the Tigers put Logan Rogers on.
Carter Pursley then hit into a fielder's choice, with Centerville throwing Carter out at the plate, and Pursley pulling up safe at first.
Matthew Randall then had his turn at the plate. Randall showed discipline at the dish and drew a walk, which permitted Soto to score from third.
That set the stage for Watson to lace a double back up-the-middle. The ball traveled all the way to the wall, with Rogers, Pursley and Randall coming into score, making the score 9-4 in favor of Alto.
Watson and Jackson Duplichain had multiple hits for the Jackets. Both went 2-4.
Isaack Weatherford singled and drove in a run for the winners.
Randall drove in two runs, Rogers had one RBI.
Game 2 is scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rusk High School. Should a third game be needed, it will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
