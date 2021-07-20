Wayne McHenry recorded a hole-in-one on Friday while playing a round of golf at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
McHenry's ace came on the No. 5 hole.
Witnessing the event were Don Walker, Paul Luna and Mark Johnson.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 20, 2021 @ 7:24 pm
A funeral service for Bill Slider, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 4 p.m. Reverend Ernest Higginbotham and Jeff Slider will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Pierce's Chapel Cemetery in Jacksonville. Visitation wil…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.