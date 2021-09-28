Jacksonville Indians (1-3, 1-0) at Marshall Mavericks (2-2, 1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Maverick Stadium in Marshall
Head Coaches: Wayne Coleman, JHS; Jake Griedl, Marshall
Last Week: Jacksonville 49, Hallsville 20; Marshall 17, Pine Tree 10
Next Week: Pine Tree at Jacksonville; Marshall at Texas High
The Progress sat down with Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman this week to get his thoughts on the upcoming game against Marshall.
JP-What are your final thoughts on last week's convincing victory over Hallsville?
WC-”The kids did their best job of executing that they have done all year. Our defense kept the Hallsville quarterback from beating us by scrambling, and that was one of our goals going into the game. Our linebackers responded well to their new assignments, and our defensive backs really played well. Last week was the first time our secondary had been tested, and they had a season-high number of pass break ups.”
JP-Some people may look at Marshall's 2-2 record and not be impressed. How strong is this year's Maverick team?
WC-”Any defense that holds Longview to 14 points and Pine Tree to 10 points is awfully good. Marshall is big on the line and their defense gets after it. Marshall's losses have been to New Caney (3-1) and Longview (4-1) and those are a couple of really good football teams.”
JP-Marshall was about as balanced (157 yards rushing, 155 yards passing) as a team could get last week. Are you expecting them to mix things up against the Indians this week?
WC-”We think Marshall will try to establish the run behind that huge offensive line that they have. I think they have seen how we took away the passing game last week, so they will try to beat us with the run.”
JP-The Mavs have several offensive weapons that are having productive seasons. Who is the one guy that you feel you guys will have to stop this week?
WC- “No. 3, Domar Roberson is their go daddy. They like to run the fly route with him going deep, so our secondary will have to bring their “A” game.”
JP-What is, perhaps, your biggest concern going into the Marshall game?
WC-”With Isaiah Mallard hurt (ankle), we are very thin at running back. If we are up by a lot, or down by a lot, in the fourth quarter, we are not going to want JT Johnson (starting running back) still out there running the ball, so we will have to make a decision (before Friday). We may have to pull someone up from the JV to help us with the depth at running back.”
JP-Jacksonville has lost their last four games against the Mavs by an average of about 20-21 points. What will the Tribe need to do this year to break that trend?
WC-”You don't get many chances down in the Red Zone against a team like Marshall, so when you get them, you must make the most of them and score points. Last year, right before halftime, we ran 10 plans in the Red Zone and didn't score a point; that's just how good their defense is. We have to be able to finish drives by scoring points.”
