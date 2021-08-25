WAYNE'S WORDS: Establishing the run early on a priority for the Tribe

The Jacksonville Progress sat down with Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman to get his thoughts on some key questions going into the Indians' season opener against Crandall on Friday.
JP: Crandall returns their quarterback, one of their top receivers and running backs from last year. Does this make it easier to develop a defensive game plan?
WC: I think that the fact that we have already played them gives us a better understanding of what they can do, but we still have to be able to stop them of course.
JP: With an all new backfield this year, is it important for the Indians to score early, before Crandall figures out your schemes?
WC: We need to establish the run early on. If we can do that, we will be able to do a lot more things on offense.
JP: There has been some concern about the secondary in the preseason. Are you concerned more than you normally would be about this unit?
WC: We are inexperienced in the secondary. We have a lot of guys that played on the junior varsity last year that are now on varsity. We have the Friday night talent, we just don't have the Friday night experience, yet.
JP: You seem pretty determined to not play kids both ways this season.
WC: Our goal is to not play kids both ways so that we are able to develop our depth before district starts. But, that is not to say if we need to move a running back to corner for a couple of key plays to try to help stop a drive, we will do that. We will pick our spots and it will be limited. We had success in doing that some last year.
JP: Who will be handling the kicking duties for the Indians this season?
WC: Aaron Bergara will be kicking field goals and extra points for us. I would say his range on field goals would be around the 40-yard line. Jordan Cabrera will be doing the kick-offs.
JP: (Quarterback) Ryan McCown put up some pretty good numbers in the scrimmage last week. Talk about his play up until this point.
WC: We've been really pleased with his RPO (run pass option) game. We have been worried about the drop back pocket stuff, but he has progressed well and looked good in the scrimmage. I like what he brings to our offense.
JP: Some folks are expecting a high scoring game on Friday. How do you see the game unfolding.
WC: I think both teams have been working hard on improving their defenses since the last time we met. If both of the defenses have got better, I think we could see a low-scoring game.
