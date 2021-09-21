WAYNE'S WORDS: 'I think we match up well with Hallsville'

Hallsville Bobcats (0-3) at Jacksonville Indians (0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday, Historic Tomato Bowl
Coaches: Josh Strickland, Hallsville; Wayne Coleman, Jacksonville
Last Week: Both teams had their bye week.
Next Week: Texas High at Hallsville, Jacksonville at Marshall
Fast Facts: This will be the District 9-5A-II opener for both clubs. Jacksonville's last win came against the Bobcats on Oct. 23, 2020 when the Tribe pulled out a 59-44 victory at Bobcat Stadium. Hallsville and Jacksonville have one common opponent, Henderson. The Lions nipped the Bobcats 48-47 to open the season and beat Jacksonville 21-6 on Sept.10. Both of those games were played in Henderson.
The Progress sat down with Jacksonville Indian head football coach Wayne Coleman to get his thoughts on this week's game.
JP: In Jacksonville's first two games the offense looked good and in the last game the defense really stepped up by holding Henderson to 21 points. Do you feel if both units can play up to their capability at the same time, good things should result?
WC: “Totally. If we can get both units, and special teams, playing their best at the same time, I think we can win some football games. We'll take the defense allowing only 21 points every time. Unfortunately, we were not able to get the job done offensively.
JP: What happened offensively in the Henderson game?
WC: Our play, to borrow a phrase from Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, was “erratic”. Four trips into the Red Zone and we didn't score, too many penalties and mistakes, a couple of passes thrown just in front of an open receiver, a dropped pass in a key situation; these are examples of what went wrong in the Henderson game and what we have been working on fixing before this week's game. We have to be more consistent on offense; that's the bottom line.”
JP: How has (running back) Isaiah Mallard been responding to treatment for his ankle injury”
WC: “We expect Isaiah to be about 75% on Friday. We are fortunate to have JT Johnson, who came in after Isaiah got hurt in the Henderson game and ran the ball well for us. JT is a strong kid and he is hard to bring down. We have a lot of confidence in his abilities.”
JP: This Hallsville team looks to be much better than Hallsville teams in the past. Do you agree?
WC: “Hallsville is nothing like they have been in the past. They are much better, more athletic and they have been correcting their mistakes from early in the season. Their quarterback (Jace Mosely) is kind of like the Henderson qiuarterback, in that he runs well and likes to get out of the pocket and he is always a threat to throw the ball, too. Some of their (skilled kids) are hard to stop. I think we match up well against Hallsville and the team that plays the cleanest game will be the winner.”
JP: What are the keys to the game for the Indians this week?
WC: “We have to be able to contain their quarterback and we have to be consistent on offense.”
JP: The back end of the Tribe's district schedule is tough, to say the least. Will a lot of emphasis be placed on winning this week?
WC: “We have to hold serve at home, no question. Towards the end of the district schedule we have a couple of long road trips where we will be facing some teams that are difficult to beat; so we need to start off strong to open district.”
