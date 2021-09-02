Wayne's Words: 'We look for Palestine to try to pound the football'

The Jacksonville Progress sat down with Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman earlier this week to get his thoughts following the Tribe's 51-36 loss to Crandall on Friday. The Indians (0-1) host Palestine (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
By Jay Neal
JP: After looking at the tape, what is your assessment of the Indian offense?
WC: We were pleased with what we were able to do last week. We made a lot of great plays and we had many kids to contribute to our offense. I think we had six different receivers to catch at least one pass. Our running back (Isaiah Mallard) was making people miss him and was running in such a way that we haven't seen around here in six years.
JP: Quarterback Ryan McCown posted some strong numbers in his first varsity start.
WC: His mobility is his real weapon. One thing we saw Ryan do was execute the proper fundamentals that a quarterback should do when dropping back in the pocket. He gave the plays time to develop down field, and that is important, and would wait until the very last minute to run. He really had a good night.
JP: With guys like Mallard, Jermaine Johnson and Kalvin Bryant paying dividends in the receiving department, it seemed to open things up for Devin McCuin.
WC: As long as these guys continue to play well, I don't think any team can afford to double cover any one kid. We have more capable options at receiver than we have had in a long time.
JP: What are the things you guys have been working to correct in practice this week?
WC: Punt protection, kick off coverage and our defensive run fits. (Crandall) was able to make a couple of big plays because of us not doing a good job with our defensive run fits. We have to get that fixed before Friday.
JP: Palestine seemed to have success with the big plays in their loss to Van last week. Do you view the Wildcats as a big play team?
WC: Palestine actually wants to pound the football and play keep away. In trying to defend this, if you go to sleep in certain areas on defense, they have the kids that can make those 40 or 50 yard runs, and make you pay.
JP: It has been said by many coaches that the greatest amount of improvement is made from the first to the second game. Do you agree?
WC: Yes. We have seen the kids under fire and we know how they will respond now. I think the biggest thing that improves is your chemistry. Chemistry with your lines, or your linebackers, for example. They know each others tendencies better now and the kids are starting to develop that game chemistry with their (position) coaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.