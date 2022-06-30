We Compete Athletics to offer point guard camp July 26

We Compete Athletics will be conducting a one-day camp for point guards from 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, July 26.
The John Alexander Gymnasium (811 Farnsworth St.) will be the host facility for the camp.
Camp instructors will be Cody and Sharae Schmitt, who are members of the Jacksonville Indian and Maiden coaching staffs.
The registration fee is $40 per camper. The fee also includes a camp t-shirt.
To receive a registration form go to wecompeteathletics@gmail.com
Registrations will also be accepted from 7:30 to 8:00 a.m. the morning of the camp.
