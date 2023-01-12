Wednesday's Jacksonville College hoops roundup

(Women) Tyler Junior College 83, Jacksonville College 49: TYLER - Lillian Jackson racked up a game-best 19 points to send Tyler Junior College to a 83-49 win over Jacksonville College on Wednesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium. TJC (10-5, 2-0) led 42-20 following a hot start. The Lady Jaguars (9-6, 0-3) were led offensively by Chloe Countee with 18 points, followed by Justaisha Holmes (7) and Keasia Robinson (7). JC will host Blinn at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
(Men) Trinity Valley CC 102, Jacksonville 77: ATHENS - JC's Jagmen lost their sixth-straight game on Wednesday evening in Athens where Trinity Valley Community College handed the visitors a 102-77 defeat. Micah Clark fired in 23 points to guide the Cardinals (2-15, 2-5). Clark was one of five Cardinals that finished in double figures. Bentravin Phillips' 20 points was a team high for the Jags (2-15, 1-6). Conlie Christmas had 17 points while Nickson Bess knocked down nine points and had the same number of rebounds. The Jags will entertain Victoria College's Pirates at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
