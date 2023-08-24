Week 1 area football previews

Fairfield Eagles (0-0) at Rusk Eagles (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Rusk
Next week: Rusk at Crockett. Brownsboro at Fairfield
Game outlook: Rusk has won the last three meetings against the Eagles from 8-3A-I. Both teams return 12 starters from a year ago. Sophomore Brady Barrier is expected to make his varsity debut under center for Rusk. The Red and Black finished 6-5 last year while Fairfield ended the year at 4-7. Both clubs are predicted to make the playoffs again this season. Look for Rusk to prevail.
Mabank Panthers (0-0) at Bullard Panthers (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard
Next week: Bullard at Caddo Mills. Mabank is idle.
Game outlook: Colt Bradford will be making his head coaching debut for Bullard on Friday. Bullard played well in defeating Jacksonville 21-7 in the live portion of a scrimmage last week and any improvement off of that game will make Bullard hard to beat. The home team returns 17 starters. Mabank will have seven brand-new faces starting on defense. Mabank secondary will probably be put to the test in this game.
Troup Tigers (0-0) at White Oak Roughnecks (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Roughneck Stadium in White Oak
Next Week: Price Carlisle at Troup; White Oak at Harmony
Game outlook: Head coach Sam Wells’ Tigers are loaded this year. Troup returns a bevy of skilled players, especially on the offensive side. Quarterback Grayson Hearon, wideout Trae Davis and receivers Ty Lovelady, Colby Turner and Bryce Wallum are all back from last year. The Roughnecks are one of the more inexperienced clubs, with just four starters back from last season. Troup won last year’s game 49-14 and this year’s meeting could be another double-digit win for Troup.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-0) at Shelbyville Dragons (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Dragon Stadium in Shelbyville
Next week: Alto vs. Pineland West Sabine; Shelbyville at Hemphill
Game outlook: The Jackets return just two starters on offense, and while there is a strong “next man up” mentality in Alto, it may take a game or two for the Mean Sting offense to gel, with so many newcomers among the ranks. Defensively, Alto held Beckville to two scores during the live portion of its first scrimmage and kept Troup off the scoreboard in the final dress rehearsal. The Dragons return their quarterback, leading running back and wideout from 2022 when they ended the year as a bi-district finalist. If the Mean Sting offense can hold its own, this game could potentially go down to the wire.
Brook Hill Guard (0-0) at Grapevine Faith Christian Lions (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Grapevine Ford Field
Next week: Dallas Life Oak Cliff at Brook Hill; Faith Christian at The Woodlands Christian
Game Outlook: Faith Christian has won the last two meeting against the Guard. A tough first game for the Guard could be on tap. This one may set up as the Lions’ rushing attack versus Brook Hill’s aerial attack. It appears this contest will be a close one. Given the intense heat factor, the squad with the best depth may be the one that has the overall advantage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.