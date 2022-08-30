Week 1 top performers presented by Pizza Hut of Jacksonville and Rusk

CHAD McCUIN, Rusk - The sophomore made 17 tackles (8 solo stops) and two tackles for loss in Rusk's 35-3 waltz past Fairfield on Friday.
RASHAWN MUMPHREY, Alto - Mumphrey, a senior, carried 25 times for 267 yards and scored one rushing touchdown. He also had three, 2-point conversions in Alto's narrow loss to Shelbyville.
DAVARION BOYD, Jacksonville - Boyd proved to be the fly in the ointment for the Sulphur Springs offensive last week. He had nine tackles, with six being solo stops. Boyd was credited with three tackles for loss, a sack and five quarterback pressures.
TRAE DAVIS, Troup - Davis had a big opening night, as did his Troup Tigers who whacked White Oak, 49-14. Davis rolled up 91 yards rushing on six carries and score one touchdown by land. He also hauled in two passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
