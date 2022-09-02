Week 2 Area Football Scoreboard

Games will be updated in detail as more information becomes available.
Rusk 53, Crockett 21
RUSK — Rusk moved to 2-0 on the season after rolling Crockett 53-21 in the Eagles' home opener on Friday night. Rusk will host Athens (2-0) next week in the Eagles' homecoming affair.
Carlisle 66, Troup 47
PRICE — In a wild one at Arrowhead Stadium in Price on Friday evening, Carlisle outscored Troup 66-47. The Indians are now 2-0 and the Tigers are 1-1. Troup takes on Buffalo at home next week.
Alto 48, Pineland West Sabine 22
PINELAND — Alto made the long trek to Pineland worth its while on Friday by claiming a 48-22 win over the Tigers from West Sabine (0-2). The win was the first for new Yellowjacket head coach Brock Grigsby. The Mean Sting are back at home next week to take on San Augustine.
Brook Hill 52, Life Oak Cliff 6
DALLAS — Brook Hill caged the Lions from Life Oak Cliff 52-6 in Dallas on Friday. The Guard evened its record to 1-1 with the victory. Life Oak Cliff lost for the second-straight week. Brook Hill will travel to Tyler next week to play Grace Community in a non-conference game.
