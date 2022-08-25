Week 2 schedule change: Brook Hill to travel to Life High in Oak Cliff

BULLARD - Brook Hill will be visiting Life Oak Cliff High School in the Dallas area on Friday night, Sept. 3.
Originally the Guard were scheduled to host Northlands Christian out of Houston on that date, but Northlands Christian canceled the game, leaving the Guard with a hole on its schedule.
Life Oak Cliff is a member of District 1-3A-II. The Lions, who open their season on Friday by traveling to Mildred, went 4-6 last season.
Brook Hill is slated to host Grapevine Faith Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in what will be the 9th Annual American Warrior Bowl.
