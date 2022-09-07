Week 2 top performers presented by Pizza Hut of Jacksonville and Rusk

Aiden McCown, Rusk High School - In just his second varsity start at quarterback McCown passed for 436 yards (14-27-1) and tossed five touchdown strikes in the Eagles' 53-21 victory over Crockett. McCown, a senior, also carried one time for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Keegan Davis, Alto High School - Davis was the workhouse for Alto on Friday. As quarterback he threw for 199 yards (5-14-1) and four touchdowns in the Mean Sting's 48-22 win over Pineland-West Sabine. Davis also rushed for 77 yards on 16 carries. Defensively, he garnered 10 tackles and a pass break up.
Elijah Ward, Rusk High School - Ward hauled in 10 passes for 319 yards and had three touchdown grabs on Friday night. He is currently the leading receiver in the Cherokee/Southern Smith County area.
Aydan Barrett - Bullard High School - Barrett completed 23-of-40 pass attempts for 293 yards and four touchdowns, as Bullard nearly pulled off a stunning upset over highly regarded Caddo Mills on Friday in Bullard. The Foxes scored late to eek out a 42-35 triumph over the Panthers.
