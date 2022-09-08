Week 3 Prep Football Previews: Several potential nail biters on the docket

Athens Hornets (2-0) at Rusk Eagles (2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium in Rusk
Coaches: Zac Harrell. Rusk: Thomas Sitton
Last Week: Athens 48, Life Waxahachie 18. Rusk 53, Crockett 21
Next Week: Rusk at Alvarado, Kaufman at Athens
Game notes: Athens is one of the surprise teams in East Texas at this point in the season. The Hornets' offense is averaging 41 points a game and is centered around senior-quarterback Tivon Arroyo, who is a classic duel threat signal caller... Hornets tend to favor the pass...The Eagles' offense was firing on all cylinders last week, with Aiden McCown and Elijah Walker lighting up the Crockett defense all night... Rusk's defense is probably one of the more under defensive units in East Texas...If the game is close, look for the Eagle "D" to be the difference makers.
Bullard Panthers (1-1) at Quinlan Ford Panthers (0-2)
7:30 p.m. Frida at Bud Moody Stadium in Quinlan
Head coaches: Bullard-Scott Callaway; Quinlan Ford: Todd Walker
Last Week: Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35; Godley 31, Quinlan Ford 7
Next Week: Mineola at Bullard; Emory Rains at Quinlan Ford
Game notes: Should be Bullard's easiest game top date...look for the boys from Bullard to roll in to Quinlan full of confidence and resolve...A big positive for Bullard is the fact that the offense actually improved from Game 1, even though Bullard was playing a much saltier opponent...Ford must get its fumbling problem fixed before Friday... Ford has fumbled seen times in two games and has lost six of those cough ups...Anything less than a double-digit win by Bullard would be a surprise.
Buffalo Bison (1-1) at Troup Tigers (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Coaches: Jamin Savell, Buffalo, Sam Wells, Troup
Last Week: Buffalo 18, Westwood 14, Carlisle 66, Troup 47
Next Week: Teague at Buffalo; Troup at Omaha Paul Pewitt
Game notes: The Tigers will be looking to redeem themselves in front of the large homecoming crowd that is anticipated...The Bison are averaging just 12 points a game, and it will take a lot more than 12 points to defeat Troup...Defensively, Buffalo has allowed 24 points a game, which isn't too shabby...If Troup's defense plays well, the Tigers should roll.
San Augustine Wolves (0-2) at Alto Yellowjackets (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium
Head coaches: Tory Barnes, San Augustine, Brock Grigsby, Alto
Last Week: Tenaha 12, San Augustine 6; Alto 48, Pineland-West Sabine 22
Next Week: Anahac at San Augustine; Alto at Garrison
Game notes: Wolves held undefeated Tenaha to 12 points last week...Alto has not had any trouble scoring points this year, so a good test could be in store for the Mean Sting... San Augustine is not your typical 0-2 team... Look for a good effort from the Yellowjackets with a road trip to Garrison awaiting next week.
Brook Hill Guard (1-1) at Grace Community School Cougars (2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler
Head coaches: Scott Ryle, Brook Hill; Tim Russell, Grace Community
Last Week: Grace Community 49, Wills Point 14; Brook Hill 52, Life Oak Cliff 6
Next Week: White Oak at Brook Hill; Grace Community at Lone Oak
Game notes: Two long-time district rivals will tee it up in a non-district affair this year...Cougar defense has allowed just 21 points in two games...Guard offense got some of the kinks worked out form Week 1 with Ben Varvas carrying 19 times for 233 yards and two touchdowns and Jonah McCown turning in a solid game at quarterback...Both made major improvements in their game from Week 1, as did several other members of the Brook Hill squad...In a rivalry game such as this anything can happen...Looks like this will be a close one that could go down to the wire...Coaches Ryle and Russell are two of the classiest in the business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.